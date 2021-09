According to the daily chart, the Bitcoin Cash price may extend the breakdown below the $600 support if the price fails to cross above the moving averages. BCH/USD couldn’t break above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages as the coin is seen following a bearish inclination and this has become an uphill task for the coin to sustain the gains above the potential $700 due to the renewed bearish momentum emanating from the rejection around $647. However, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) price is currently trading with a 2.02% loss, and the value remains below the 9-day and 21-day MAs.

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO