Louisville, KY

Lawmaker files bill to requiring schools to teach history of racism

By Kentucky Public Radio
 5 days ago
A Democratic state lawmaker has filed a bill to require public middle and high schools to teach the history of racism in the country.

Louisville Rep. Attica Scott’s bill would require schools to teach about a list of subjects including the slave trade, the Civil War, Jim Crow laws, residential segregation and the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Scott says a group of students asked her to carry the bill.

“I definitely feel like schools are addressing some of these issues differently than other schools. But this is a more robust dig and dive into the history of racism of the combination of racial prejudice plus power and how it impacts people’s lives,” Scott said.

Scott’s proposal comes after a handful of Republican lawmakers proposed measures that would purportedly ban critical race theory in Kentucky schools.

Critical race theory is an academic framework that says racism has been perpetuated on a systemic level in the United States.

The impacts of systemic racism gained more understanding during racial justice protests in 2020, and some Republicans have rallied against the issue. Right-wing pundits have lumped anti-racist, and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts under the term “critical race theory.”

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell has called for the New York Times’ 1619 Project, which focuses on the history of slavery and racism in the U.S., to not be included in school-related federal grant programs.

Scott says her bill doesn’t require schools to teach critical race theory.

“Sadly, I don’t believe that my colleagues who are proposing banning the teaching of critical race theory even know what it means,” Scott said.

“Critical race theory is a focus in higher education, it’s a legal, an activist scholar perspective on the intersection of law and race. It is not something that is taught in our public schools across Kentucky, or for that matter, public schools across the country.”

The text of the bill would require public high schools and middle schools to create curricula that teach about the transatlantic slave trade, the American Civil War, Jim Crow laws, the black codes, desegregation, the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, redlining and residential segregation.

Scott proposed a similar bill during this year’s lawmaking session, but it never got heard in the Republican-led legislature. The new proposal will be considered when lawmakers return for the next legislative session in January.

Scott was arrested on felony rioting charges last year during a protest over police violence and racial injustice in Louisville. Video of the arrest showed Scott peacefully walking with a group of people to a Unitarian church that was providing shelter for protesters.

Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell dropped the charges months later. Scott filed a lawsuit against Louisville police officers involved in her arrest, arguing they violated her constitutional rights. The suit is still pending in Jefferson Circuit Court.

Scott is challenging incumbent U.S. Congressman John Yarmuth in the Democratic primary set for May 2022.

HCS Emerald
5d ago

what happened to reading and writing and arithmetic? Y'all are getting crazy with the life lessons. We can SEE racism and we all know the history because we live in it. Get over yourselves. Teach our kids the things they need to know to be productive members of society instead of indoctrinated robots.

Hoptown Chronicle

Lack of political courage in the General Assembly is the real issue

When I was covering Kentucky politics for a living, I started a file folder labeled “Gutless Wonders.” It was about legislators and their lack of courage, which usually stemmed from an unwillingness to do things that they knew were worthy but might cost them their seats in the next election. I didn’t keep up the file very long; there were too many examples, and most of them were petty.
POLITICS
Hoptown Chronicle

State lawmakers tap federal relief money to fight pandemic

During a special legislative session called by Gov. Andy Beshear, Kentucky lawmakers have advanced a bill to use more than $69 million in federal coronavirus relief money to respond to the pandemic. Republican-led committees in the state House and Senate passed identical bills that give Beshear’s administration the authority to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hoptown Chronicle

Biden’s virus mandates will affect about two-thirds of country’s workers

“President Biden announced sweeping new coronavirus vaccine mandates Thursday designed to affect tens of millions of Americans, ordering all businesses with more than 100 employees to require their workers to be immunized or face weekly testing,” The Washington Post reports. “Biden also said that he would require most health-care facilities that accept Medicare or Medicaid funding to vaccinate their employees, which the White House believes will cover 50,000 locations.” That includes outpatient facilities like dialysis clinics and home health agencies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hopkinsville, KY
