Mississippi State

Watch: Mike Leach Discusses Win Over NC State, Upcoming Matchup With Memphis

By Crissy Froyd
 5 days ago

Mississippi State is 2-0 after it defeated NC State, 24-10 in Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday.

Next up, the Bulldogs will face the Memphis Tigers, who are also 2-0, on the road. Playing outside of the home stadium presents a challenge for any team, but there's a lot to be optimistic about looking at the way the Bulldogs put on a much more consistent performance in all aspects on Saturday.

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach discussed what he saw out of his team this past week as well as the upcoming game in his weekly press conference. One thingy he addressed was the decision to go for it on 4th & 7.

"You’re in there closer to the goal line and if you punt it and it goes into the end zone, you’ve only gained 15 yards," Leach said. "I did think we’d make it. We had those hitches on the outside, but to be honest, they weren’t as open on that play, so he threw it behind Makai. We do it every day in practice, but he made a good play on the ball. If you ask Will, we’re gonna go for it every time."

I hear him out of the corner of my ear, but then I evaluate it and make the call. The combination of do you think you can get it, and what do you give up if you don’t get it. The other is my personal flaw – along with our team – of feeling like a failure if we don’t go in and score. We wanted another crack at it."

Mississippi State - LSU: Looking Into the All-Time Series

The last time the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-1) faced the LSU Tigers (2-1) ended in nothing short of an electric upset. Graduate transfer quarterback KJ Costello made quite the debut in his first game in Mike Leach's Air Raid offense, setting a Southeastern Conference single-game passing record with 623 yards in the air in the 44-34 win.
How to Watch: Mississippi State vs. Memphis, Week Three

Mississippi State football heads into Saturday's matchup with an undefeated overall record of 2-0, up against a Memphis Tigers team that is also 2-0. The Bulldogs are favored to get the victory by a small margin, and going up against a Tigers run game that's been successful and a defense that has largely played well, the first road matchup of the season could be a closely fought one.
Mississippi State vs. Memphis: Preview and Final Score Prediction

Mississippi State football is hitting the road for the first time in 2021 as the Bulldogs travel to Memphis to take on the Tigers in Liberty Bowl Stadium on Saturday. Both teams come into the matchup with perfect records, something that will change for one program by the end of the weekend. The Bulldogs dominate the all-time series, currently on a 12-game winning streak against the Tigers.
The Same Guy Every Play: LB Jett Johnson Making an Impact in Year Four

Mississippi State had several standouts in its 24-10 win over the NC State Wolfpack, including redshirt junior linebacker Jett Johnson. Johnson finished the night with 9 combined tackles (5 solo, 0.5 for loss) -- the second-most on the team and the equivalent of his 2020 production -- with one pass breakup and one forced fumble. The Tupelo product was also effective in the season-opener against LA Tech, with 4 combined tackles (2 solo).
Mississippi State vs. NC State: Four Things to Watch

Mississippi State and NC State are both undefeated heading into Saturday night's Week 2 matchup, but only one team will leave with an unblemished record. Mississippi State is coming off a 35-34 victory after the visiting LA Tech missed what would have been a game-winning field goal in the final two seconds of the contest.
Live Updates: Mississippi State Faces NC State in Starkville

Mississippi State and NC State both head into Saturday's matchup with a 1-0 record, but one team will leave Davis Wade Stadium with a loss by the end of the night. The Wolfpack are listed as two-point favorites, coming off a dominant 45-0 shutout win over USF last week in which they rushed for nearly 300 yards as a team. Between that and a defense that snatched three combined interceptions off of Bulls quarterbacks Cade Fortin and Timmy McClain.
Watch: Mike Leach Postgame Press Conference, LA Tech

This wasn't the way we drew it up. Mississippi State was favored to win this game by upward of 20 points by nearly every outlet, but instead narrowly escaped a huge upset by the visiting LA Tech Bulldogs, who missed what would have been a game-winning field goal in the final two seconds of the game.
