There aren’t many people who can claim that no-one else could do their job. But as the global leading expert on wildlife crime scene management, Rod Potter provides unique insight for people fighting on the frontline against poachers.“There isn’t anyone else doing the training I do,” says Potter. “It’s based on my own experience, which is over 30 years in the field, and I tailor every training course to the specific needs of whoever I’m training and their country’s legislation, which makes each course unique.”Formerly a Sergeant in the South African police force, after six years of service Potter left...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO