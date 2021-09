AUSTIN, Texas — Twenty-four attorneys general have filed an amicus brief in support of the Joe Biden administration's effort to block Texas' restrictive abortion law. The new law, which went into effect Sept. 1, blocks abortions when cardiac activity can be detected in a fetus, which is typically at six weeks and before many women even know they're pregnant. It's the most restrictive abortion ban since the passing of Roe v. Wade in 1973.

