A man violating a Domestic Violence No Contact order was apprehended by Goldendale Police Sunday after a search of his wife’s residence. At about 9:12 a.m. that day, Sergeant Mike Smith responded to a report of Joey Russell being at a residence in the 800 block of South Schuster and had made threats of hurting his wife. There was a valid Domestic Violence No Contact Order in effect at the time, which legally prohibited Russell from being at his wife’s residence and making any contact whatsoever with her; she is the listed protected person. The incident occurred at the apartment complex in the 800 block of South Schuster. The suspect was positively identified as Russell.

GOLDENDALE, WA ・ 12 DAYS AGO