Cincinnati-Pittsburgh Runs

By Sportradar
Titusville Herald
 5 days ago

Pirates first. Ke'Bryan Hayes singles to center field. Kevin Newman out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Tucker Barnhart to Joey Votto. Ke'Bryan Hayes to second. Bryan Reynolds walks. Yoshi Tsutsugo singles to right center field. Bryan Reynolds to third. Ke'Bryan Hayes scores. Jacob Stallings singles to right center field. Bryan Reynolds scores. Anthony Alford reaches on error. Jacob Stallings to second. Fielding error by Eugenio Suarez. Ben Gamel singles to right field. Anthony Alford to third. Jacob Stallings scores. Wilmer Difo grounds out to shallow infield, Tucker Barnhart to Joey Votto.

Detroit Free Press

Kyle Funkhouser blows one-run lead in Detroit Tigers' 6-3 loss to Pittsburgh Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Once again, Detroit Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal struggled in the first inning. He bounced back for perfect second and third innings before manager AJ Hinch removed him from the game. Through 25 starts this season, the 24-year-old has a 6.48 ERA in the first frame but often improves for the rest of his outing.
MLB
Columbus Dispatch

RedsXtra: How last year's playoff run 'makes a difference' for the Cincinnati Reds

ST. LOUIS – Most Cincinnati Reds players learned what it was like to play a stretch of must-win games during their chase for a playoff spot last year. The Reds had a 20-26 record with 14 games remaining in the 60-game season, three games back in the wild-card race despite an expanded postseason field. They had the fourth-worst record in the National League on Sept. 12.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Gamel
Person
Anthony Alford
Person
Kyle Farmer
Person
Jonathan India
Person
Jacob Stallings
Person
Aristides Aquino
Person
Joey Votto
Person
Wilmer Difo
Person
Tucker Barnhart
Person
Delino Deshields
Person
Mike Moustakas
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLB
610 Sports Radio

Giancarlo Stanton, Joey Gallo explain Yankees' whistling, benches-clearing argument

Add another “scandal” to the Yankees’ season, as now, after losing two of three to the Mets in the Citi Field half of the Subway Series, we have ‘whistle-gate.’. If you don’t know by now, the story goes like this: on Saturday, the prevailing thought was that Taijuan Walker was tipping pitches, and the Mets believed the Yankees were using various whistles to articulate which pitch was coming.
MLB
Bless You Boys

Jeimer Candelario has made the leap

We don’t often consider extensions to Detroit Tigers players. Nick Castellanos was the last Tiger who really deserved serious consideration, but these are different times for the organization, with several different decision-makers holding the keys. And there are very good reasons why the Tigers may consider trying to convince third baseman Jeimer Candelario to sign on for the long haul this offseason.
MLB

