Monthly construction input prices inch lower in August, but are still elevated year over year, says ABC

Materials costs continued to outstrip bid prices in the 12 months ending in August despite a recent drop in lumber and fuel prices. The producer price index (PPI) for new nonresidential building construction—a measure of the price that contractors say they would charge to build a fixed set of buildings—increased 0.3% from July and 5.0% year-over-year (y/y) since August 2020, while the PPI for material and service inputs to construction industries climbed 20.6% y/y despite a decline of 1.7% for the month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Friday. The PPI for lumber and plywood plunged 17% for the month but was still 16% higher y/y. The PPI for diesel fuel slid 2.0% for the month but soared 67% y/y. Other materials continued to rise in price, with double- or even triple-digit percentage increases y/y. The PPI for steel mill products soared 5.1% for the month and 123% y/y; copper and brass mill shapes, 1.0% and 45%, respectively; aluminum mill shapes, 3.7% and 35%; plastic construction products, 3.0% and 30%; gypsum products, 0.5% and 23%; insulation materials, 4.4% and 17%; truck transportation of freight, 0.9% and 14%; asphalt felt and coatings, 3.5% and 15%; and architectural coatings, 0.5% and 10%. There were smaller but nevertheless unusually large y/y increases for flat glass, down 0.3% for the month but up 7.1% y/y; concrete products, 1.0% and 6.0%, respectively; asphalt paving mixtures and blocks, 0.6% and 5.6%; and construction machinery and equipment, 0.8% and 5.4%. Bid prices, as measured by PPIs for new buildings and subcontractors, have risen at diverse rates. PPIs rose 7.1% y/y for new warehouse building construction, 6.0% for offices, 5.0% for industrial buildings, 4.4% for health care buildings, and 3.4% for schools. PPI increases for new, repair, and maintenance work ranged from 6.9% for roofing contractors to 5.6% for concrete, 4.0% for electrical, and 3.9% for plumbing contractors. AGC posted tables and graphs of construction PPIs.

INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO