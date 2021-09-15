Hughes Announces Opening Of FEMA/Mercer Disaster Recovery Center

Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck and the Division of Consumer Affairs (“the Division”) today alerted residents to beware of price gouging and consumer fraud following Governor Murphy’s declaration of a State of Emergency related to Tropical Storm Ida. “New Jerseyans recovering from the after-effects of Hurricane Ida should not be faced with price gouging from those who try to take advantage of tragedy and uncertainty,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “We will do everything we can to combat this unfair and illegal practice.” “Our message is clear: if you prey on the victims of this tragedy, we will find you and we will make you pay,” said Acting Attorney General Bruck. “Our laws prohibit price gouging and consumer fraud, and we will crack down on anyone who seeks to illegally profit from others’ vulnerability in a time of need.”

ENVIRONMENT ・ 16 DAYS AGO