CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trenton, NJ

Hughes Announces Opening Of FEMA/Mercer Disaster Recovery Center

MidJersey.News
MidJersey.News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)– TRENTON – Mercer County Executive Brian M. Hughes announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Mercer County has opened a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) at Hollowbrook Community Center, 320 Hollowbrook Drive, Ewing Township, to assist any Mercer County residents or businesses whose property was damaged in the remnants of Hurricane Ida. The DRC is open starting today, Sept. 14 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sunday. Residents do not need to schedule an appointment to visit the center, nor must they be Mercer County residents.

midjersey.news

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MidJersey.News

FEMA Has Approved A Major Disaster Declaration For Mercer County

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Mercer County Executive Brian M. Hughes announced yesterday that FEMA has approved a Major Disaster Declaration in Mercer County, allowing individuals impacted by Tropical Storm Ida last week to register at www.disasterassistance.gov for direct assistance for Ida-related recovery. Mr. Hughes urged those who were impacted by last week’s...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
MidJersey.News

City of Trenton Demolishing 20 Abandoned Structures as Part of Strategic Blight Reduction Project Targeting More Than 130 Properties

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Mayor W. Reed Gusciora today announced that demolitions are underway at more than 20 properties on Fountain Ave, Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Wilson St, North Clinton Ave, Frazier St, and Stuyvesant Ave as part of a strategic demolition plan that seeks to take down more than 130 blighted properties based on public safety concerns, development potential, resident complaints and other factors.
TRENTON, NJ
MidJersey.News

September 11 Events Throughout Mercer County

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Mercer County Executive, Brian M. Hughes said, It’s hard to believe it’s been two decades since the terrorist attacks that took the lives of nearly 3,000 people in New York City, at the Pentagon and in Somerset County, Pennsylvania. Tragically, we’ve lost many more since; heroic first responders and others who spent weeks and months working at Ground Zero, and who have since died from cancer or respiratory illness.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mercer County, NJ
Government
Trenton, NJ
Government
City
Trenton, NJ
County
Mercer County, NJ
City
Ewing Township, NJ
MidJersey.News

U.S. Department Of Labor Awards $6.7 Million In Worker Safety, Health Training, Grants To 37 Nonprofit Organizations

Newly available grants focus on stopping spread of infectious disease, including coronavirus. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration today announced the award of more than $6.7 million in grants to 37 nonprofit organizations nationwide to fund education and training programs to help workers and employers recognize infectious diseases, including coronavirus health hazards, and identify preventive measures for a safe workplace. In addition to hazard control, the training will also include understanding worker rights and employer responsibilities under the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970.
LABOR ISSUES
MidJersey.News

Governor Murphy Announces FEMA Major Disaster Declaration for Six New Jersey Counties Impacted by Tropical Storm Ida – Tours Flood Ravaged Lambertville

Residents and Businessowners in Six FEMA-Approved Counties Can Register for Individual Direct Assistance at www.disasterassistance.gov. State Launches Additional Data Collection Portal at www.nj.gov/ida for Individuals in Counties Where FEMA is Still Evaluating Financial Assistance. September 6, 2021. LAMBERTVILLE, NJ — Governor Phil Murphy today announced that FEMA has approved a...
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
MidJersey.News

Murphy Administration Charges Toward an Electric Vehicle Future, Including New Effort to Encourage EV Charging Infrastructure in Every New Jersey Municipality

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The Murphy Administration took another step toward electrifying New Jersey’s transportation sector today, unveiling a statewide municipal ordinance that makes it easier for people to drive electric by streamlining the local approval process for installing convenient and cost-effective charging infrastructure. The model ordinance, which provides minimum requirements and consistent guidance for electrification, is the result of legislation signed by Governor Phil Murphy in July and is effective immediately in each of the State’s 565 municipalities.
TRENTON, NJ
MidJersey.News

Acting AG Bruck Warns Against Price Gouging and Other Disaster-Related Fraud in the Wake of Tropical Storm Ida

Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck and the Division of Consumer Affairs (“the Division”) today alerted residents to beware of price gouging and consumer fraud following Governor Murphy’s declaration of a State of Emergency related to Tropical Storm Ida. “New Jerseyans recovering from the after-effects of Hurricane Ida should not be faced with price gouging from those who try to take advantage of tragedy and uncertainty,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “We will do everything we can to combat this unfair and illegal practice.” “Our message is clear: if you prey on the victims of this tragedy, we will find you and we will make you pay,” said Acting Attorney General Bruck. “Our laws prohibit price gouging and consumer fraud, and we will crack down on anyone who seeks to illegally profit from others’ vulnerability in a time of need.”
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disaster Recovery#Volunteers#Hughes#Tropical Storm Ida
MidJersey.News

City of Trenton Continuing Evacuation Proceedings in High-Risk Flood Zones as Water Levels Rise Again

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Mayor W. Reed Gusciora today encouraged remaining residents in neighborhoods with a high risk of flooding to heed City warnings and begin evacuation despite improved weather conditions over the last 24 hours. Mayor Gusciora declared a State of Emergency effective 6:00 p.m. yesterday and encouraged residents in flood-prone...
TRENTON, NJ
MidJersey.News

BREAKING: House Explodes In Manville, NJ

MANVILLE, NJ (SOMERSET)–Around 3:00 p.m. there was a reported house explosion 4th Avenue & Knopf Street in the Lost Valley section of Manville. Due to severe flooding from Tropical Storm Ida the fire department has not been able to make access to the fire to combat the flames. Mercer County, Ewing Township, West Trenton Station 33 was on their way with a fire boat with a pump to help assist Manville combat the house fire.
MANVILLE, NJ
MidJersey.News

MidJersey.News

Trenton, NJ
372
Followers
655
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

MidJersey.News covering news from Trenton to the NJ Shore

 http://midjersey.news

Comments / 0

Community Policy