Acting Trenton Police Director Steve Wilson Announces Formation of a New Daytime Task Force to Address Open-Air Drug Dealing, Panhandling and Other Quality of Life Issues
TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Acting Police Director Steve E. Wilson today announced the formation of a Daytime Task Force to provide additional resources to address quality of life issues throughout the City of Trenton, including aggressive panhandling, prostitution, speeding, illegal dumping and open-air drug dealing. The task force will operate out of...midjersey.news
