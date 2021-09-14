Susan "Sue" Rosenberg

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleSusan “Sue” Rosenberg, age 73, of Olivia, MN died on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Olivia Restorative Therapy and Nursing Home. Mass of Christian burial will be on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Olivia with Father Joe Steinbeisser as celebrant. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Olivia.

