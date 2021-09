ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The City of Annapolis will hold a Town Hall Meeting on Wednesday for homeowners, renters and businesses impacted by the EF-2 tornado that ripped through the region nearly a week ago. The community is still picking up the pieces. Neighbors came together Sunday in Parole, one of the hardest-hit communities, to clean up heavy debris left behind by the twister. “This is what Annapolis does. We come together to help one another and it is one of the reasons this is a great City,” Mayor Gavin Buckley said. “We are a loving community and when we see a...

