Santa Clara County, CA

Recall Election Update – Santa Clara County results

By Staff Writer
cupertinotoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNote: Results may not be immediately available. In Santa Clara County, results for the governor recall election posted on September 14 represent early vote by mail ballots and polling place ballots. Counting of vote by mail ballots that are received on Election Day begins Wednesday; vote by mail ballots postmarked by Election Day can be received until September 21, and provisional ballots must be researched and verified. The whole process could take several weeks; the state will certify the final results on October 22.

