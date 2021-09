The Melcher-Dallas volleyball Squad won its first match of the season beating Moravia 3-1 25-21 25-16, 22-25, and 25-23. Brooklyn Metz led the Saints in kills with nine while Emma Heaberlin had 17 digs and Kasyn Reed had 16 assists. The Saints served well also with Karsyn Matter going 20/21 with two aces, and Summer Karpan was 17/18 with four aces. Coach Jesyka Nolte told KNIA Sports her young team is improving each time out and hopes they continue to get better. The Saints are 1-2 on the season and will travel to Moulton-Udell on Thursday.

MELCHER-DALLAS, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO