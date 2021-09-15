Breezy south winds warm up our Wednesday...

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP)- After a bit of an autumn feel on Tuesday, we resume with warmer weather on Wednesday. South winds will turn a bit breezy, as warmer air migrates across the area sending afternoon temperatures back into the 80s, with a few 90 degree readings scattered around the Panhandle. Thursday the heat will become more widespread as the 90s will push through the Sandhills into Central Nebraska.