Pierre, SD

South Dakota DOE moves social studies hearing to larger venue after Indigenous education protest

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Dakota Department of Education is postponing its Board of Education Standards meeting scheduled next week to October. The news comes a day after more than 200 people protested in Pierre for South Dakotans to have access to Indigenous education for all, and follows heated debate and outcries about a draft of proposed social studies standards released this summer.

Pierre, SD
