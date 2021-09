This is what happens to plastic from the moment you toss it into the recycling bin to when its materials are repurposed into a new item. Have you ever wondered what happens once you toss that plastic bottle in a recycling bin? We talked to recycling experts, who explained the journey of recycled plastic through the system and why much of it doesn’t get recycled, and about how we can prevent plastic waste. Find out the 15 things you should never throw in the recycling bin and here’s the easiest way to get rid of plastic bags.

