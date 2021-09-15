CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Payton says some Saints offensive coaches COVID-19 positive

By BRETT MARTEL AP Sports Writer
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton said Wednesday that a group of his offensive coaches, along with the team's nutritionist and a player, have tested positive for COVID-19. Payton didn't identify by name any of those who had tested positive. But he later indicated that those missing from in-person preparations included an offensive line coach, a receivers coach, a running backs coach and two tight ends coaches. Payton said all are vaccinated.

