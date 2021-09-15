CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cincinnati-Pittsburgh Runs

By Sportradar
Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

Pirates first. Ke'Bryan Hayes singles to center field. Kevin Newman out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Tucker Barnhart to Joey Votto. Ke'Bryan Hayes to second. Bryan Reynolds walks. Yoshi Tsutsugo singles to right center field. Bryan Reynolds to third. Ke'Bryan Hayes scores. Jacob Stallings singles to right center field. Bryan Reynolds scores. Anthony Alford reaches on error. Jacob Stallings to second. Fielding error by Eugenio Suarez. Ben Gamel singles to right field. Anthony Alford to third. Jacob Stallings scores. Wilmer Difo grounds out to shallow infield, Tucker Barnhart to Joey Votto.

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Gamel
Person
Wilmer Difo
Person
Joey Votto
Person
Anthony Alford
Person
Tucker Barnhart
Person
Jacob Stallings
Person
Ke'bryan Hayes
calltothepen.com

Tampa Bay Rays set MLB record on Saturday

Saturday was a good day for a pair of Tampa Bay Rays pitchers. Chris Archer picked up his first win in over two years, while Dietrich Enns notched his first career save. It was a great moment, but one that would likely be overlooked in the days to come. What...
MLB
The Spun

Look: Heated Scene In Padres Dugout On Saturday Night

San Diego Padres stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado had to be separated inside of the dugout on Saturday night. Tensions are high within the San Diego franchise right now, as the Padres are hoping to make a final push for a playoff spot. The Padres are currently 1.5 games behind the Cardinals for the second Wild Card spot.
MLB
610 Sports Radio

Giancarlo Stanton, Joey Gallo explain Yankees' whistling, benches-clearing argument

Add another “scandal” to the Yankees’ season, as now, after losing two of three to the Mets in the Citi Field half of the Subway Series, we have ‘whistle-gate.’. If you don’t know by now, the story goes like this: on Saturday, the prevailing thought was that Taijuan Walker was tipping pitches, and the Mets believed the Yankees were using various whistles to articulate which pitch was coming.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy