Researchers Say Some People Have Developed ‘Superhuman Immunity’ Against COVID-19

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Studies show both hybrid immunity and superhuman immunity are ways in which our bodies may have extra fighting power against COVID-19. Experts say they’ve heard the terms used interchangeably, but they’re a little bit different. Hybrid immunity, is when someone has had COVID-19 and the vaccine. It...

Comments / 34

Linda Montgomery
5d ago

This is another way of insuring that they can destroy a person's natural immune system by trying to get them to take this mRNA treatment. These shots are not, NOT vaccines. There are 500,000 serious adverse effects that these mRNA shots have on people and in excess of 50,000 people have died from taking them. Why are these violent possibly permanent side effects not being widely reported? Why has China suddenly lifted their ban on reproduction? Where are they planning on expanding their land mass for additional population numbers? These are valid concerns but they aren't being addressed by the press Corp in the United States. Tune into Christian news if you want the unvarnished truth.

WildCard64
5d ago

All this Experimental agenda is based on Fear, Not Facts or even reliable answers...Long term effects UNKNOWN. But one thing we do know for certain...it All can & may Cause Death. That's Not quite a positive agenda...except for Who?

WarDawgsMo
5d ago

We're saying no to the vax. Both my husband and I had COVID in January. We're sticking with natural immunity. He is a public school teacher here in Texas and has been exposed countless times to the virus and many other viruses for that matter. On that note, does anyone get the good ole fashion flu anymore?

Knowridge Science Report

The nose shows why some people get severe COVID-19

The body’s first encounter with SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind COVID-19, happens in the nose and throat, or nasopharynx. In a recent study published in the journal Cell, researchers found that the first responses in this battleground help determine who will develop severe disease and who will get through with mild or no illness.
EatThis

Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID, Says New Study

If you've had COVID before, that doesn't mean you're automatically immune to it. But it could mean you get symptoms that last longer than a year, maybe a lifetime. This issue—called "Long COVID" or PASC (post-acute sequelae SARS-CoV-2 infection)—was the focus of a big new study published yesterday in The Lancet. It's a problem that can happen to anyone—young or old. "The need to understand and respond to long COVID is increasingly pressing," said a The Lancet editorial about the study. "Symptoms such as," those found in the study, "could debilitate many millions of people globally." Read on for 9 of the symptoms mentioned in the study—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
EatThis

"Top Delta Symptoms" People Notice First

Whatever you thought you knew about the coronavirus after last year has changed. "The Delta variant is different from the original COVID-19 in that it's more transmissible," warns Dr. Lorena Garcia is an Associate Professor of Epidemiology at the UC Davis School of Medicine and Chair of the Graduate Group in Epidemiology. Read on for the "top symptoms"—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Best Life

Your Stroke Risk Is 85 Percent Higher If You Sleep Like This, Study Says

Whether you have to sleep with the fan on or need three pillows to doze off, we all have our preferences when it comes to our nightly routines. But aside from a cranky morning or a stiff neck, many of us don't think about the way these sleeping habits can have a serious impact on our overall health. Recent research has found that the way you sleep could significantly increasing your chances of having a stroke. Read on to find out if your sleep routine is raising your stroke risk by 85 percent.
EatThis

21 Subtle Signs You've Already Had COVID

Could you have had COVID-19 and not even realized it? Possibly. "The majority of people who contract the coronavirus will experience mild symptoms, the most common being a high temperature and a new, dry and continuous cough. A smaller percentage of people will experience more severe symptoms," explains Dr. Daniel Atkinson, GP Clinical Lead at Treated.com.
Knowridge Science Report

This vaccine may fight all COVID-19 variants effectively

In a recent study published in ACS Infectious Diseases, researchers found a heat-tolerant COVID-19 vaccine can fight against all current SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern. They showed the vaccine formulations triggered a strong immune response in mice, protected hamsters from the virus, and remained stable at 37°C for up to a month and at 100°C for up to 90 minutes.
Best Life

An Increasing Number of COVID Outbreaks Are Tied to This One Activity

As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
Best Life

If You Take This Medication, Wear a Mask Even If You're Vaccinated, CDC Says

Getting the COVID vaccine has made many people more secure about once again engaging in the everyday activities they used to enjoy, from dining indoors to seeing movies with friends. While many vaccinated people are once again performing these activities without masks on, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are now recommending that people who take one particular type of medication start wearing their masks regularly again—even if they're vaccinated. Read on to discover what the CDC is recommending and how it could affect you.
IFLScience

COVID: The Reason Cases Are Rising Among The Double Vaccinated – It’s Not Because Vaccines Aren’t Working

Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific adviser, has announced that around 40% of people being admitted to hospital with COVID in the UK have been vaccinated. And according to the latest Public Health England data, around 15% of those being hospitalised have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine. At first glance, this rings very serious alarm bells, but it shouldn’t. The vaccines are still working very well.
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
EatThis

6 Delta Symptoms Worrying Doctors Most

One constant of the coronavirus pandemic is that it keeps changing. Experts agree that the Delta variant is much more contagious than earlier iterations of the virus. The symptoms of Delta may be slightly different, while the jury is still out on whether it causes more severe disease. But what's clear is that COVID still has the potential to be serious or fatal. These are the symptoms of Delta that are worrying doctors most. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
scitechdaily.com

The Next Treatment for COVID-19 Could Already Be at Your Local Pharmacy

Since the beginning of the pandemic, researchers worldwide have been looking for ways to treat COVID-19. And while the COVID-19 vaccines represent the best measure to prevent the disease, therapies for those who do get infected remain in short supply. A new groundbreaking study from the University of Michigan reveals...
deseret.com

This new antibody can stop all COVID-19 strains, including new variants, experts say

A team of researchers may have found an antibody that can neutralize all known novel coronavirus strains, including the developing variants. GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology recently conducted a huge collaborative study by scientists and developed a new antibody therapy, called Sotrovimab. During the project, they discovered a new natural antibody “that has remarkable breadth and efficacy,” according to the Berkeley Lab.
AOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...
Cleveland News - Fox 8

New COVID-19 symptom emerging, doctors say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There’s a new COVID-19 symptom, doctors say, they’re seeing in patients. An earache. This symptom, according to experts, is now being reported more and more by those who end up testing positive. With new emerging variants doctors all over the world are reporting the symptoms of...
Boston

Women said the COVID vaccine affected their periods. Now more than $1.6 million will go into researching it.

"Nobody expected it to affect the menstrual system, because the information wasn't being collected in the early vaccine studies." Shana Clauson was in line to get her first dose of the Moderna shot in March when she saw menstruators on social media discussing how their periods had been altered – earlier, heavier and more painful than usual – after they got their coronavirus vaccinations.
Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

