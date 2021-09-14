CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, WA

Pink Martini to perform at Longview on Friday

By Hayley Day, The Daily News Published:
Columbian
 6 days ago

LONGVIEW — Smooth jazz and power vocals return to the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts when veteran Portland performers Pink Martini take the Longview stage Friday. The homecoming show comes after a roughly 18-month hiatus during the pandemic as part of the band’s latest cross-country tour that kicked off in the spring. Pink Martini singer China Forbes called the break “totally abnormal” for the longtime touring band.

