Poll Worker Removed For Wearing ‘Where’s Hunter?’ T-Shirt In Weho

KABC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(West Hollywood, CA) — A poll worker in Los Angeles County is no longer at a voting site for the California Recall Election today. The man was wearing a Trump 2020 hat and a T-shirt that said “Where’s Hunter” while working at a West Hollywood voting center. Election officials say the man was given information about inappropriate and unacceptable attire but he ignored them and has been removed. Poll workers are not allowed to wear clothes with political messages because it’s seen as a form of campaigning, and is not allowed at polling places.

www.kabc.com

