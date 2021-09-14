CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Woodburn Independent

Olivia Quinn Casey

By Justin Much
Woodburn Independent
Woodburn Independent
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35B5IW_0bwKsslA00 A Woodburn couple, Jerry and Diane Henderson, became the proud grandparents

Kevin and Autumn Casey of Beaverton recently announced the birth of their daughter.

Olivia Quinn Casey was born at 12:58 P.M. on Aug. 26 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center in Tualatin, weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Olivia joins her sister Malakai Casey, 17, and Parker Casey, 1.

Olivia's maternal grandparents are Jerry and Diane Henderson of Woodburn. Jessie Casey of West Linn is her paternal grandfather.

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Woodburn to honor fallen firefighters

Woodburn Fire District will take part in the Fallen Firefighters National Memorial Weekend. As dusk turns to dark during the first weekend of October, more than 400 iconic buildings, landmarks, fire departments and communities across the country will glow in respect to the fallen and their families for Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters.
WOODBURN, OR
Portland Tribune

Charting a career course

Many Woodburn High School students are taking advantage of opportunities afforded by Willamette Career Academy. With its new facility in Salem, located in a building that once housed Toys R Us on Lancaster Drive near Market Street, Willamette Career Academy has been touting its inventive educational options for high school students.
WOODBURN, OR
Portland Tribune

Take part in Clackamas County haunted house

Volunteers needed at Clackamas County Scare Fair for acting, design, makeup and more. The Clackamas County Scare Fair is returning this year with an indoor, in-person haunting experience, titled "Harbinger of Souls," and you could be a part of it all. Creatures of the Night, the group organizing the event,...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Woodburn Independent

Woodburn Independent

Woodburn, OR
56
Followers
422
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

The Woodburn Independent has been serving Woodburn and the surrounding area for more than 131 years. As the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on the independent every day to deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.woodburnindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy