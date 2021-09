The attorneys at Simmons and Fletcher, P.C., Injury and Accident Lawyers are proud to be partnering with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) for their annual Walk Like MADD 5K fundraising event for the Harris County and Montgomery County areas. The Harris and Montgomery Walk Like MADD is the organization’s local signature fundraising event to help raise both awareness and money to combat drunk, drugged, and substance-impaired driving.

CHARITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO