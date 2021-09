A new outbreak of COVID – 19 positive inmates is currently being managed at the Santa Barbara County Jail. An outbreak investigation was started on August 20, 2021, with 11 inmates and one staff member testing positive in the South Module. Currently, the total number of inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 since August 19, 2021, is 65 with 17 having recovered. There are currently 48 active cases among inmates in the facility that are being closely monitored by medical staff. These individuals are isolated for a minimum of 14 days and monitored by medical staff. All exposed inmates are under quarantine, and will be tested per outbreak protocol.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO