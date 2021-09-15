Colin Cowherd ranks LA Rams as top NFL team after week one
Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports. When the LA Rams rolled the dice to acquire veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, there were many who saw this as the right move for a team that had fallen short in the past. But there were others who were not quite as convinced. Some viewed the pricetag of quarterback Jared Goff, a 2021 fourth-round pick, a 2022 first-round pick, and finally a 2023 first-round pick, as too much compensation.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0