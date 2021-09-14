Patriots Day

About 100 people gathered under the big flag at Jim ’N Nick’s in Indian Land on Saturday morning to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and honor local first responders. Six local first responders led the Pledge of Allegiance after a Knights of Columbus honor guard and firefighters raised the huge American flag, then lowered it to half-staff. Jessica Threatt sang “The Star-Spangled Banner,” while local firefighters, Lancaster County EMS and sheriff’s deputies, veterans and families stood with their hands over their hearts.