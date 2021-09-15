Best Cyclical Stocks To Buy Right Now? 5 In Focus

Are These Top Cyclical Stocks On Your Watchlist Today?. Cyclical stocks appear to be the name of the game in the stock market today. For the most part, this would be thanks to better-than-expected readings from the consumer price index (CPI) earlier today. Simply put, the CPI rose by 5.3% year-over-year in August and 0.3% from the prior month. This is compared to consensus estimates of 5.4% and 0.4% respectively. Sure, while the inflation level still remains at a roughly 13 year-high, the red-hot economy seems to be cooling off for the better.