Jake Gyllenhaal and Antoine Fuqua on Shooting ‘The Guilty’ in 11 Days

From a storytelling perspective, Antoine Fuqua's "The Guilty" is pretty good. How could it not be? It's following the original film that inspired it beat by beat. This "The Guilty" may not be a shot-by-shot remake akin to Gus Van Sant's fascinating, flawed "Psycho" experiment, but it might as well be. Here, Fuqua and company are sticking close to the 2018 Danish film, and if you've seen that movie, you've more or less seen this one, too. With that in mind, the new "Guilty" cranks out tense, claustrophobic scenes in the same fashion. But what we have here is also something with the slick sheen of Hollywood all over it. It's willing to go to the same dark places as the Danish film, but it doesn't want to hang out in those places very long.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO