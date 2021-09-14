CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Gyllenhaal and Antoine Fuqua on Shooting ‘The Guilty’ in 11 Days

Jake Gyllenhaal previously worked with director Antoine Fuqua on the 2015 film “Southpaw” and the pair had been hoping to work together again soon. That opportunity came with “The Guilty,” a remake of the 2018 Danish film about a police officer demoted to being a 911 operator who gets closely entangled with a caller who’s been kidnapped. The pair discussed the film at Variety‘s TIFF Studio presented by Canada Goose.

