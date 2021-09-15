CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Animas County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 19:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. Target Area: Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Las Animas County through 900 PM MDT At 812 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Thatcher, or 37 miles northeast of Trinidad, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Las Animas County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

State
Colorado State
County
Las Animas County, CO
