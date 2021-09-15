WVUA 23 Football Friday Rundown- Week 3

Here are five running backs we will be monitoring on Friday's slate. We will be watching all of the Chanticleers' primary running backs, as Reese White and Braydon Bennett proved effective against The Citadel last week. Jones, in particular, caught our eye, hitting the century mark on nine carries and scoring two touchdowns. The 6'1" 220-pounder started his career off at Independence Community College, spending two seasons with Coach Jason Brown at 'Last Chance U." The Pensacola, Florida product flashed as a 17-year old freshman, averaging 6.3 yards per carry and scoring four touchdowns in his debut season in Kansas. Jones joined Jamey Chadwell in Conway last season, landing third in the run game behind C.J. Marable and Reese White. With Marable off to the next level, we were intrigued about the distribution of carries in week one for Coastal Carolina. The senior back led the way in carries and yards per carry average, and while we expect Chadwell to continue to split carries in his spread-option attack, the Tate High School product should receive more volume in week two. Kansas allowed the two South Dakota running backs to combine for 155 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, which was good for a 5.3 yards per carry clip.

