Denton city staff will bring forward nondiscrimination ordinance options in near future

By Zaira Perez Staff Writer zaira.perez@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenton city staff said it would take a few weeks to come back to City Council with ideas and suggestions for a nondiscrimination ordinance. Tuesday’s work session saw a batch of different council members, elected after the last conversation in October, voice their thoughts alongside their more senior colleagues in about an hourlong conversation about a nondiscrimination ordinance that would prohibit discrimination based on a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

