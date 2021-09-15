Denton city staff will bring forward nondiscrimination ordinance options in near future
Denton city staff said it would take a few weeks to come back to City Council with ideas and suggestions for a nondiscrimination ordinance. Tuesday’s work session saw a batch of different council members, elected after the last conversation in October, voice their thoughts alongside their more senior colleagues in about an hourlong conversation about a nondiscrimination ordinance that would prohibit discrimination based on a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.dentonrc.com
