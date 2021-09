Bats at the Barns! Saturday, September 25th at 7 p.m. at the C&C Ranch, 1334 Jackson Gate Road, in Jackson, Wildlife Biologist Bronwyn Hogan will be sharing her knowledge of Bats and discussing the roles they play in our environment. Join us and watch the bats come out to feed at dusk, learn some bat calls, and ask your questions! This is a free event sponsored by Mother Lode Land Trust, Farms of Amador, and Foothill Conservancy. Space is limited to 25 so sign up now! Go to foothillconservancy.org/event for more information and to sign up. Hope to see you there!

JACKSON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO