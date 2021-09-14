Words For Eternity

One day, as a small child, Thomas Edison came home from school and gave an envelope to his mother. He said here, mom, my teacher gave me this note and she told me only you were to read it. What does it say? Her eyes welled up with tears as she read the note to her child. “Your son is a genius. This school is too small for him and it doesn’t have good enough teachers to train him. Please teach him yourself as you are such a well-educated person.” Many years after Edison’s mother had died, he became one of the greatest inventors of the century. One day he was going through a closet and found the letter that his teacher had written to his mother that day long ago. He opened it and read the message that was written there.

