CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Words For Eternity

By Anonymous
hillrag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis earth is littered with skeletons— we find them everywhere— Of dinosaurs, whales, bats and people. We know their bones, but not their souls. live in dying memories…or words. If you want to speak forever,. you’ll need a soul preserved in words. For those of us who are poets,. words...

www.hillrag.com

Comments / 0

Related
therecord-online.com

Words of Grace

Have you ever been mistaken for someone else? I’m sure it’s happened to most of us. A patient showed up at a medical office and asked the receptionist, “You’re Mary, aren’t you?”. The receptionist smiled and said,” no, sorry, I’m not.”. “Are you sure?” the patient responded.” you look like...
RELIGION
POPSUGAR

Billy Porter and His Husband, Adam Porter-Smith, Have a Love Story Sweeter Than Fiction

Billy Porter on the red carpet, you probably first focus on his incredible fashion choice, then quickly pan to spot his husband, Adam Porter-Smith, who is almost always there by his side. Adam has been a huge part of Billy's journey, as the two met back in 2009, but he is much more than just the lesser-known spouse of a celeb. He's a successful businessman who co-owns a luxury eyewear brand and has a pretty interesting story. If you're curious to learn more about the man who stole Billy's heart, we've got you covered. Here are 10 things you should definitely know about Adam.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eternity#Hill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry Ridiculed By Body Language Experts

British royal family news shows that Time magazine officially jumped the shark by putting Hollywood Harry and Rachel Meghan Markle on its latest edition of birdcage material. That picture, and more like it, was roasted on social media as painfully staged, and their inclusion on Time’s list of the galaxy’s 100 Most Influential People declared preposterous.
CELEBRITIES
Amomama

Remembering Rance Howard, Famous for His Roles in 'Gunsmoke' and 'Bonanza'

Rance Howard is an actor known for his appearance on the classics "Gunsmoke and "Bonanza." He lived a long and fruitful life until his passing on November 25, 2017. Rance Howard died of natural causes in Los Angeles, California, almost four years ago. The 89-year-old man was one of the great character actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, working in Hollywood for nearly 70 years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Amomama

Kim Kardashian Tells Ellen DeGeneres That Her Four Children Have Different Personalities with One Daughter Being a Girly Girl

During an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Kim Kardashian opened up about how different her children’s personalities were. One of them even has a Goth side!. On Thursday, Kim Kardashian, 40, was interviewed by Ellen DeGeneres, 63, on her talk show, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Kardashian revealed that all four of her children had different and unique personalities.
CELEBRITIES
ledger.news

The Right Words

One day, as a small child, Thomas Edison came home from school and gave an envelope to his mother. He said here, mom, my teacher gave me this note and she told me only you were to read it. What does it say? Her eyes welled up with tears as she read the note to her child. “Your son is a genius. This school is too small for him and it doesn’t have good enough teachers to train him. Please teach him yourself as you are such a well-educated person.” Many years after Edison’s mother had died, he became one of the greatest inventors of the century. One day he was going through a closet and found the letter that his teacher had written to his mother that day long ago. He opened it and read the message that was written there.
SOCIETY
DIY Photography

Wedding photographer says ‘I don’t’ as she deletes photos in front of groom

It’s the stuff of nightmares: you’ve been asked by a close friend to photograph their wedding. You feel like you can’t say no, but you’re not a professional wedding photographer. So what do you do? One Reddit user said ‘I do’ to her friends, only to regret it bitterly during the actual event when a heated argument with the groom caused her to take extreme measures.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Dear Fiona: I recently got a job – but my husband still expects me to do all the housework

The problem…“I have been married for 25 years and had three wonderful sons, all of whom have now left home or are at university. My two oldest are doing well, have established careers and great partners. My youngest is studying biochemistry and has a job lined up after that. He will eventually have to move away for that job, so I do not anticipate he or his brothers returning home any time soon.“With this in mind, I got a job last year with a local IT firm; I enjoy it and it’s gone well. It’s challenging work involving quite long...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
marketresearchtelecast.com

Where Eternals fits on the MCU timeline

All fans of Marvel they know that the Cinematographic Universe (MCU) can be seen in Disney+ both in order of throws, with Iron Man as a starting point, as in a chronological order that begins hand in hand with Captain America the First Avenger. Despite the fact that the film that featured Chris Evans What Steve Rogers arrived three years after Robert Downey Jr. What Tony Stark, is the one that goes back the most in the past, and then continues with Captain Marvel, which came more than a decade after the start.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy