Arizona AG Files First Lawsuit Against Biden Vaccine rules

Jack Phillips The Epoch Times Courts will likely agree that the federal government has the authority to enforce COVID-19 vaccine mandates but will argue that the rules and penalties cannot be enforced, said Harvard Law School Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz. President Joe Biden last week said that he will direct the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to mandate that employees at companies with 100 or more workers will have to either submit to weekly testing or get the COVID-19 vaccine. White House officials have said that fines will be handed down to those who don’t comply with the rule, which will impact about 80 million private-sector employees. “No. 1, is this something the federal government can do as compared to the states?” Dershowitz told Newsm.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO