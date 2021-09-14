CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona AG Files First Lawsuit Against Biden Vaccine rules

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lawsuit filed Tuesday says Biden is illegally treating U.S. citizens and legal immigrants differently from people caught crossing the border illegally, who are offered vaccines but not required to accept them. Legal experts say Biden appears to be on firm legal ground to issue his vaccine rules in the name of protecting employee safety. Brnovich faces well-funded rivals in a crowded Republican primary for U.S. Senate.

