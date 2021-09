Recycling should be simple. But it isn’t. We have all stood in front of the recycling bin with an object in hand, confused about how to recycle it or if it’s even recyclable at all. Most products are made from a variety of materials – and as often as not, plastic is among them. Some types of plastic packaging are recyclable. But can you still recycle them if they have labels on them? The short answer is, probably, but it depends. That’s not very helpful, so let’s look a bit more closely.

