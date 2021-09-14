Court gives Iowa politicians until December 1 to adopt new maps

Local Democratic state lawmakers say they plan to vote for proposed new legislative maps in Iowa that throw several lawmakers into the same district. The first redistricting plan drawn by the nonpartisan Iowa Legislative Services Agency would place state Sens. Jim Lykam, Roby Smith and Mark Lofgren into a newly drawn 44th Senate District, which would run from the eastern part of Davenport all the way into Muscatine. The new district encompasses all three lawmakers’ addresses as they are listed on the state legislature’s web site.

IOWA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO