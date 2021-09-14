CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court gives Iowa politicians until December 1 to adopt new maps

By Laura Belin
bleedingheartland.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa Supreme Court justices finally let the public in on the secret. Under Iowa’s constitution, authority to enact legislative maps (but not Congressional maps) passes to the high court after September 15. But a September 14 order signed by Chief Justice Susan Christensen gives the legislature and governor until December 1 “to prepare an apportionment in accord with Iowa Code chapter 42,” which outlines the redistricting process Iowa has used since 1981.

