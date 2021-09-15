Whitfield Promoted to Santa Rosa County Public Information Officer

Santa Rosa County Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved the hiring of Sarah Whitfield as Public Information Officer. “As a lifelong Santa Rosa County resident, I am honored to have this opportunity to step into the role of public information officer for the county,” Whitfield told South Santa Rosa News. “I am thankful for the mentors I have had over the years that have helped prepare me for this role. I am ready to serve the not only the residents of this county, but our employees and (board of county commissioners) as well.”