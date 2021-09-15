Listen to Gang Of Youths’ haunting piano version of ‘The Angel Of 8th Ave.’
Gang Of Youths have shared a stripped-back version of their recent single ‘The Angel Of 8th Ave.’, performed live by frontman Dave Le’aupepe on a wooden piano. The track’s emotive sentiment is amplified by the new version’s bold, analogue instrumentation and raw production, with the sounds of Le’aupepe’s seat creaking and the click track bleeding from his headphones left intact. Le’aupepe’s performance is emphatically impassioned, too, straining his face as he yells the track’s refrain: “Oh, there’s heaven in you now.”www.nme.com
