The death of San Francisco resident Amy Adams last Monday serves as a reminder: BART doors do not have motion sensors to keep them from closing when something’s in the way. Adams, 41, had boarded a Dublin/Pleasanton town train at Powell Street station a little after 3 p.m. Monday with her dog, before exiting “at the very last second,” according to a BART press release. The doors closed with her dog on the train, its leash wrapped around Adams’ waist. When the BART train left, Adams was dragged onto the tracks and to her death.

2 DAYS AGO