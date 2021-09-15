CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upcoming Event: 16th Annual Tasveer Festival

By Lesley Michelle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn its 16th year, Tasveer Festival will showcase the best in South Asian film, literature, and storytelling in a SXSW-style festival, permeating the month of October with arts and culture. Through this festival, Tasveer will provide a platform to amplify under-represented South Asian voices, place a spotlight on South Asian artists, and create a safe space for dialogue within our communities. For the first time, three beloved festivals have joined forces for one incredible event!

