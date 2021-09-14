If I was accused of going 86 mph in a 55mph zone in PA and it's my first offense ever , what are my options to explore?
At the very worst, you would get 5 points, pay a fine close to $300 and end up with a license suspension from PennDOT if you have a Pennsylvania license. However, if it's your first offense, the officer will probably be willing to reduce the speed on the citation to eliminate the suspension and limit the number of points. You should contact a traffic attorney in your area for a free consultation.avvo.com
