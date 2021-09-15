Hunger Action Day Chocolate from jcoco
In honor of Hunger Action Day this Friday, September 17, 2021, jcoco, a woman-powered confections company under the Seattle Chocolate Company umbrella, will release a limited edition, three-ounce envelope of chocolate including three, one-ounce bars representing the signature colors of its national food security partners (Edamame Sea Salt – green for San Francisco-Marin Food Bank; Cayenne Veracruz Orange – orange for Food Bank for New York City; Single Varietal Contamana Cacao – blue for Northwest Harvest). jcoco will donate fresh servings of food for every Hunger Action Day bar sold.whatsupnw.com
