CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Hunger Action Day Chocolate from jcoco

By Lesley Michelle
whatsupnw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn honor of Hunger Action Day this Friday, September 17, 2021, jcoco, a woman-powered confections company under the Seattle Chocolate Company umbrella, will release a limited edition, three-ounce envelope of chocolate including three, one-ounce bars representing the signature colors of its national food security partners (Edamame Sea Salt – green for San Francisco-Marin Food Bank; Cayenne Veracruz Orange – orange for Food Bank for New York City; Single Varietal Contamana Cacao – blue for Northwest Harvest). jcoco will donate fresh servings of food for every Hunger Action Day bar sold.

whatsupnw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Bar#The Hunger#Food Drink#Beverages#Edamame Sea Salt#Cayenne Veracruz Orange#Northwest Harvest
The Hill

Biden administration easing restrictions for vaccinated foreign visitors

The Biden administration on Monday said it plans to ease restrictions on fully vaccinated international visitors beginning in early November. All foreign visitors must be vaccinated against COVID-19, and must show proof of vaccination before boarding a U.S.-bound airline, White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said. He added that visitors traveling by plane must also provide a negative test taken no more than 72 hours prior to flying.
POTUS
Reuters

Six killed in Russian university shooting, gunman in hospital

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A student armed with a hunting rifle opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing at least six people and wounding many others, investigators said. Video shown on news websites showed panicked students leaping from first-floor windows to escape...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy