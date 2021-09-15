$1.6 million Robust Commerce tops second day of Keeneland yearling sale
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Keeneland) – Keeneland concluded the premier Book 1 portion of its September Yearling Sale on Tuesday with vibrant trade among major domestic and foreign buyers that produced strong results and the sale of eight seven-figure yearlings, led by the $1.6 million paid by Woodford Racing and West Point Thoroughbreds for a Quality Road colt who is a half-brother to Grade 1 winner Girvin and 2021 Preakness (G1) and Runhappy Travers (G1) runner-up Midnight Bourbon.www.wtvq.com
