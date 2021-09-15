$1.6 million Robust Commerce tops second day of Keeneland yearling sale

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Keeneland) – Keeneland’s internationally important September Yearling Sale opens for the 78th time on Monday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET with the first of 11 sessions of top-class Thoroughbred racing prospects. A total of 4,037 yearlings have been cataloged to the sale, which runs through Friday, Sept. 24 and again will offer online bidding and telephone bidding to accommodate those unable to attend.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 10 DAYS AGO