Lexington, KY

$1.6 million Robust Commerce tops second day of Keeneland yearling sale

By Steve Rogers
WTVQ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (Keeneland) – Keeneland concluded the premier Book 1 portion of its September Yearling Sale on Tuesday with vibrant trade among major domestic and foreign buyers that produced strong results and the sale of eight seven-figure yearlings, led by the $1.6 million paid by Woodford Racing and West Point Thoroughbreds for a Quality Road colt who is a half-brother to Grade 1 winner Girvin and 2021 Preakness (G1) and Runhappy Travers (G1) runner-up Midnight Bourbon.

www.wtvq.com

