Story by Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy Giordano. (Aliquippa, Pa.) Aliquippa Police were dispatched by 9-1-1 at 4:33 a.m. last Friday, September 10, 2021, for a burglar alarm at the Dollar General Store at 601 Franklin Avenue . . When enroot they were advised by dispatch that the defendant, caught on the security camera a female , often mistaken as a male had knocked in a glass panel on the right front entry door.. The security company advised that the female, Taniya Nytese Pugh, 25 , had a donation box containing funds for literacy.

5 DAYS AGO