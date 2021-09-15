CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Creek, CA

Video Shows Couple Leave Walnut Creek Restaurant Without Paying Before Firing Gun Outside

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Police in Walnut Creek on Tuesday released surveillance videos that show a couple who tried to leave a restaurant without paying their bill before the male suspect fired shots outside the establishment as they drove off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IrSIf_0bwKYpbn00

According to a Facebook post by the Walnut Creek Police Department that included a pair of surveillance video clips, the two suspects dined together at the Modern China restaurant located on the 1500 block of North Main Street before they tried to leave the premises without paying for their meal.

The female suspect exited the restaurant before the male suspect, getting into their car and pulled the vehicle in front of the restaurant to pick up the male suspect.

An employee at Modern China followed the male suspect across the street and confronted him about the bill before the male paid in cash. After paying, the male grabbed a gun that was in passenger side of the vehicle and fired three shots as the car was driving away.

As the confrontation was occurring, the female suspect behind the wheel was yelling at the male suspect to hurry up and get in the car so they could leave. No one was hit or injured by the gunfire, police said.

Police described the male suspect as a Black male adult wearing a blue Dodgers hat, white t-shirt and blue jeans. He also had unknown tattoos on his left arm

The female suspect was described as a heavy set White female adult with long brown or blonde hair and an unknown tattoo on upper left arm

The suspect vehicle was described as a black Kia Optima with tinted windows that had sustained damage to the passenger side door panels.

Police are asking anyone with any information on the suspects to contact WCPD Detective Hall at 925-943-5899 x2405.

Comments / 89

Mike Olson
4d ago

Didn't this story actually happen two weeks ago? This news site is ridiculous. However, racist comments about black people, immigrants or others is the most horrible thing this comment section can allow. There are bad people and good people; it doesn't matter what race.

Reply(8)
19
Alex Anaya
4d ago

when I was in my early twenties I did the same thing at Coco's restaurant but I didn't get caught I got away without paying $50 restaurant bill it was funny at the moment I was just showing off to my friends but as I grow older.I realize that was very stupidity not worth it..🥃⁉️

Reply(1)
10
Brenda Bailor
3d ago

If he shot at the building or towards the employee would that not be considered attempted murder? Since she was driving the getaway car she would be considered accessory to the crime.

Reply
5
 

City
Walnut Creek, CA
Walnut Creek, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
#Tinted Windows#Cbs Sf#Modern China#Kia
