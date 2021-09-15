CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawsuits could end parking ticket tire chalking in San Francisco

By Madeline Wells, SFGate, San Francisco
tribuneledgernews.com
 5 days ago

Sep. 14—Marking car tires with chalk to issue parking tickets could be ruled unconstitutional in parts of the Bay Area, if two new lawsuits are successful. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, plaintiff Maria Infante recently filed a $50 million lawsuit after receiving a $95 ticket from an S.F. parking enforcement officer who chalked her tires. On the same day in San Leandro, plaintiff Akeel Nasser filed a $5 million lawsuit after receiving four parking tickets from the city, totaling $180. (SFGATE and the San Francisco Chronicle are both owned by Hearst but operate independently of one another.)

www.tribuneledgernews.com

