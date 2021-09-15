CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Loretta Lynn’s Friends Continue to Raise Funds & Lift Flood Community Spirits Following Star-Studded 2-Hour Opry House Show

By GGM Staff
guitargirlmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. – The iconic Grand Ole Opry House stage was home to a night of heartfelt tributes and uplifting moments on Monday, September 13, as some of Music City’s finest came together to support flood relief efforts spearheaded by Country music icon Loretta Lynn during Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising. Total funds raised are being tallied now, with 100% of proceeds directly supporting United Way of Humphreys County and the citizens impacted by the devastating floods that rushed through the area on August 21, claiming the lives of 20 people and destroying hundreds of homes.

guitargirlmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Georgia State
wfav951.com

Keith Urban, Reba McEntire Added To Loretta Lynn’s Flood Relief Benefit

Keith Urban, Reba McEntire, Little Big Town, Breland and Brittney Spencer have joined the lineup of stars set to perform live from the Grand Ole Opry House on Monday, September 13th in support of country music icon Loretta Lynn’s flood relief efforts. Previously announced performers for the Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising benefit include Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood, Luke Bryan and Luke Combs. The show is sold-out, and all proceeds benefit United Way of Humphreys County.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani Rocks Flirty Dress As She & Blake Shelton Serenade Each Other At CMA Summer Jam

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are ‘Happy Anywhere’ — but especially while performing onstage together at CMA’s Summer Jam!. Country music’s biggest stars hit the stage for CMA Summer Jam, which meant that, of course Blake Shelton was on the list. The singer performed some of his hits, including one duet with his now-wife, Gwen Stefani. Summer Jam took place at the end of July, just weeks after Blake and Gwen’s wedding, and they definitely still had that newlywed glow. Gwen was even giving bridal vibes with her lacy white look for the performance!
CELEBRITIES
districtchronicles.com

Loretta Lynn shares the devastating news of her ranch foreman’s passing in the floods last week

Few female country singers impacted the music industry as profoundly as Loretta Lynn. This incredible woman experienced a lot throughout her life, including personal tragedies which filled her heart with grief. She lost two of her children, son Jack and daughter Betty Sue Lynn, and her husband of many years, Oliver “Doo” Lynn. Now, she shared on Facebook that her ranch foreman, Wayne Spears, died in the Tennessee floods.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

See the New Hairstyle Reba McEntire Wore at Loretta Lynn's Benefit Concert

We're so excited to see Reba McEntire back on stage and with a brand-new look!. On September 13, the Grand Ole Opry hosted the "Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising" benefit concert to support Tennessee flood victims. According to Loretta's website, the concert, which featured Reba along with Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Garth Brooks and more country music stars, has raised nearly $1 million.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Loretta Lynn
Person
Conway Twitty
Person
Trisha Yearwood
Person
Tammy Wynette
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Chris Janson
southernthing.com

Tribute concert to Kenny Rogers featuring Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire and more to air on CBS

A live concert tribute to country music icon Kenny Rogers featuring an all-star line-up is set to air on CBS this month. Everyone knows that in the South, a salad rarely consists of lettuce and croutons. I suppose we already have so many favorite casseroles that we began calling a big mish-mash of ingredients "salads." Click here to see where we fit in the whole Salad Universe.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Opry House#Ai#House Show#Grand#United Way#Little Big Town#Apple Music#Sheriff
Wide Open Country

15 of the Saddest Country Songs, Ranked

Country music is a genre about real life, and with that comes good-time tunes and plenty of country love songs. But writing songs about real life also means writing songs about sad things like heartbreak, illness, abuse and death. The country genre is full heart-wrenching, tear-jerkers, and while some of them may be hard to listen to, they're part of what makes country music so real and relatable. While it's impossible to list every sad country song, here are 15 of the saddest country songs that are likely to cause the most straight-faced person have a good cry.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn Announces Another Addition To Star-Studded Benefit Concert for Tennessee Flooding Victims

Both Tennesse and Loretta Lynn hold a special place in the hearts of our favorite country stars. So when Lynn’s TN town suffered unimaginable loss and damage due to flooding last month, her friends jumped at the opportunity to help. Major country stars are coming together to perform at the Hometown Rising concert in a few days. The show will benefit everyone affected by the late August storms. And Loretta announced today that one more artist is joining the lineup.
TENNESSEE STATE
Billboard

'Bye Mom': How Facing Death Brings Life to Country Music

When Warner Music Nashville released Chris Janson's "Bye Mom" to country radio on Aug. 20, the label seemingly defied broadcasters' decades-old preference for positive, uptempo songs. Co-written as a therapeutic exercise for songwriter Brandon Kinney ("Ain't Always the Cowboy," "Drowns the Whiskey") after his mother's funeral, the exploration of a...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood Send Touching Message to Loretta Lynn, Encourage Fans to Support Flood Relief Efforts

Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood sent a message of encouragement to Loretta Lynn and the people of Tennessee. The country superstar tweeted: “Hey Loretta, we love you more than words can say! love, g & t” Then Garth Brooks added the details of a benefit concert, Monday night, with proceeds going to help people devastated from last month’s floods in middle Tennessee.
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy