CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Digital Hunting Licenses Now Available for Pennsylvania Hunters

By Luke Cuenco
AllOutdoor.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust in time for the beginning of the fall hunting season, Pennsylvania hunters can now unburden themselves from their physical hunting license and instead carry a digital hunting license on their phones. PA’s old system of physical licensing meant that hunters had to carry around a paper license with them on their hunts which obviously could be accidentally left at home or destroyed during inclement weather.

www.alloutdoor.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

2nd dose of J&J COVID-19 vaccine results in stronger protection, company says

A second dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine given two months after the first leads to stronger protection, according to the company. The new data, announced in a press release, adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that booster shots could enhance vaccine protection against breakthrough infections -- though experts agree all three vaccines are still doing their job to protect against more serious illness.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
The Associated Press

Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. He decried military conflict and insisted the U.S. is not seeking “a new Cold War” with China.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunting License#Mobile Devices#Fur#New Technologies#Pennsylvania Hunters#Https Huntfish Pa Gov

Comments / 0

Community Policy