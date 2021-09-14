Bobby G. Wilkerson, Sr

Mr. Bobby Gene Wilkerson Sr., age 66, passed away on September 13, 2021 at Jenkins County Medical Center. Bobby was born on October 18th 1954 in Millen, GA and attended schools in Millen and Metter. He worked as a farmer and mechanic for many years with the Don Ray Newton family. Bobby was a loving father and grandfather and known as a very giving person, always willing to lend a hand. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Wilkerson and Helen Rachels Wilkerson, his wife Isabella Wilkerson, as well as his sister, Cathy Wilkerson.